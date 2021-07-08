Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Get Revolution Acceleration Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.