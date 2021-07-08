REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $90.71, but opened at $85.02. REX American Resources shares last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 2 shares.

Specifically, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,833 shares of company stock valued at $271,625 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $479.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

