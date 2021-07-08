Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 146,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.