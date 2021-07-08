RM (LON:RM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

RM stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.49 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. RM has a twelve month low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.02.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

