ROAD (ROAD) Trading Down 50.7% This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $162,958.30 and approximately $13,428.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00120164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00163571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.67 or 0.99647258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00944087 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

