Roche’s (RHHVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $385.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.60. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $388.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

