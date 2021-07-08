Roche’s (RHHVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $385.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.60. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $388.50.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

