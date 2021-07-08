Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.14. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.