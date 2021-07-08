Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 105.44 ($1.38). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 104.98 ($1.37), with a volume of 26,878,767 shares trading hands.

RR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.40 ($4.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.13.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £976.50 ($1,275.80).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

