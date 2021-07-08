Ronit Capital LLP Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil makes up approximately 1.7% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,271. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

