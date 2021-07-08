Ronit Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $192,000.

OTCMKTS:LGACU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 161,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

