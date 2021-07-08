Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$86.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.40.

TSE NTR traded down C$1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,980. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.76 billion and a PE ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.27. Nutrien has a one year low of C$41.50 and a one year high of C$79.67.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.6600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

