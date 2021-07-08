Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,915 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,908.36 ($24.93).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,408.40 ($18.40) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm has a market cap of £109.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

