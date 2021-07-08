Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

RDS/A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,883 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

