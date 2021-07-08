Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $838,619.73 and $510,390.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

