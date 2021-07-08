Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 286.02 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.74). 305,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 573,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.56. The company has a market cap of £582.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

