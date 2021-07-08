Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,121 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $303.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

