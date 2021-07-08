Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 406,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $109,283,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,484,000 after buying an additional 473,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.