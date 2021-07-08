Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCML opened at $17.37 on Thursday. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

