Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,664 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $953.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

