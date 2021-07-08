Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,882 West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $445.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

