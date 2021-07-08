Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,852 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.24.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

