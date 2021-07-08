Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 63.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,491. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

