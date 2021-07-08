Ryan Stokes Buys 40,122 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Ryan Stokes bought 40,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$20.34 ($14.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$816,081.48 ($582,915.34).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.
About Seven Group
