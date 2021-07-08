RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%.

RYB Education stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.02. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

