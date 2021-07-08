S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $20,477.17 and approximately $377,820.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005269 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.