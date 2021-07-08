Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.56% of Sally Beauty worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

