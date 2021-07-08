Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €779.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €783.09 ($921.28).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER traded up €9.90 ($11.65) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €737.80 ($868.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is €726.35.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.