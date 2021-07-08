Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Underperform

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

