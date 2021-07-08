Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

SANM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

