Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report sales of $15.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the lowest is $15.46 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $63.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.80 million to $64.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.59 million to $69.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 96,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

