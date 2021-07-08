Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Shares of SAR opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

