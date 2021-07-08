Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

SAR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

