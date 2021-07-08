Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $490.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.91. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

