SaTT (SATT) One Day Volume Hits $202,870.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 1% against the US dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $202,870.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

