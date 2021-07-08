SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

SBA Communications stock opened at $330.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.84. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $332.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

