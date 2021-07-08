Schlumberger Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
