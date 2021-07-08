Schlumberger Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

