Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

EPA SU opened at €136.62 ($160.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €131.85. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

