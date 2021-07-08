Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 697,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.