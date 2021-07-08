Scion Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 281,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,000. Zymeworks comprises about 0.7% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

ZYME traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 5,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

