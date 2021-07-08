Scion Asset Management LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Marinus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 3,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,753. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

