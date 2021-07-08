Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

