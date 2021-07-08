Sculptor Capital LP Invests $3.54 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

DGNU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.