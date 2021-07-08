Sculptor Capital LP Invests $6.16 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $394,000.

OTCMKTS:TWLVU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

