Sculptor Capital LP Invests $6.95 Million in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,827,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOAC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.