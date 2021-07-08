Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

