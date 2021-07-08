Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.93% of Centricus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ CENH opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.