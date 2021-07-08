Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 454,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000.

NASDAQ AURCU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

