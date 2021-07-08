Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTOCU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,350,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,276,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

