Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,415,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,462,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.