Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMII. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMII opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.